DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Given New $22.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.50 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price suggests a potential upside of 80.91% from the company's current price.

DQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of DAQO New Energy from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Research upgraded DAQO New Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $11.20 target price on shares of DAQO New Energy in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded DAQO New Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $19.00 price target on DAQO New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DAQO New Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.35.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DQ

DAQO New Energy Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE DQ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.16. The company's stock had a trading volume of 300,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,294. DAQO New Energy has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $36.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.50.

DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.18). DAQO New Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 32.92%.The business had revenue of $26.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.28 million. On average, analysts predict that DAQO New Energy will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Quarry LP bought a new position in DAQO New Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in DAQO New Energy by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DAQO New Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of DAQO New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DAQO New Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company's stock.

About DAQO New Energy

DAQO New Energy Corp. operates as a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon and monocrystalline silicon wafers for the global solar photovoltaic industry. The company focuses on serving module makers and integrated solar producers with critical upstream materials, applying proprietary technologies and optimized processes to achieve high product purity and consistently low production costs. Its core offerings include solar-grade polysilicon—used in the ingot casting and wafer slicing stages—and premium mono-silicon wafers, which are a key input for high-efficiency solar cell production.

Founded in the late 2000s and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2010, DAQO New Energy established its first polysilicon facility in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

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