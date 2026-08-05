Darien Spencer Sells 30,000 Shares of Ouster (NASDAQ:OUST) Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NASDAQ:OUST - Get Free Report) COO Darien Spencer sold 30,000 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 299,806 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,270. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Darien Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Darien Spencer sold 30,000 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00.

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Ouster Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of OUST stock traded down $2.72 on Wednesday, hitting $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,375,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,112. Ouster, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $63.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.51 and a beta of 3.24.

Ouster (NASDAQ:OUST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). Ouster had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 30.12%.The business had revenue of $48.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ouster, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ouster by 2,532.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ouster by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ouster during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ouster by 17.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,590 shares of the company's stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Ouster by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OUST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Ouster from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ouster and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ouster from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OUST

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, software and services designed to enable advanced perception capabilities across a range of industries. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company develops modular lidar solutions that capture precise three-dimensional data in real time, supporting applications from autonomous vehicles and robotics to mapping, smart infrastructure and industrial automation.

The company’s core product lineup features multi-beam digital lidar units available in various form factors, including compact models for robotics and drones and larger units for automotive and mapping systems.

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