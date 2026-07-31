Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's What Happened

Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 521,643 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session's volume of 299,049 shares.The stock last traded at $23.09 and had previously closed at $23.20.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on DASTY shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systemes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dassault Systemes has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Dassault Systemes Trading Down 0.2%

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Dassault Systemes

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dassault Systemes stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 87,451 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes is a France-based software company that develops solutions for 3D design, digital mock-up and product lifecycle management (PLM). Founded as a technology spin-off from Dassault Aviation in 1981, the company is headquartered near Paris and has grown into a global provider of engineering and business software used to model, simulate and manage products and processes across their lifecycles. Its platforms and applications are aimed at enabling digital continuity from ideation and design through manufacturing, operation and service.

The company's product portfolio centers on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which integrates applications for computer-aided design (CAD), simulation, data management and collaboration.

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