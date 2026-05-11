Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sells $1,443,344.50 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 7,657 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,443,344.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 283,610 shares in the company, valued at $53,460,485. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sean Michael Walters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Sean Michael Walters sold 1,914 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $287,100.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Sean Michael Walters sold 22,330 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $2,806,434.40.

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Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.32. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,725,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,815. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $203.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.98. The stock has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 532.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Datadog News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company's stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded Datadog from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Datadog from $220.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Datadog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Datadog from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Datadog

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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