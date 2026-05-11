Free Trial
→ Before you buy SpaceX shares, consider this alternative approach (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sells $1,443,344.50 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Datadog logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Datadog CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 7,657 shares on May 7 for about $1.44 million at an average price of $188.50. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and he still owned 283,610 shares afterward.
  • Datadog reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $0.60 beating estimates and revenue of $1.01 billion topping expectations. Revenue rose 32.1% year over year, and the company also issued FY2026 and Q2 2026 guidance.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with several firms raising targets or issuing bullish views. The consensus rating is Moderate Buy, and the average price target stands at $211.57.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 7,657 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,443,344.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 283,610 shares in the company, valued at $53,460,485. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sean Michael Walters also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 5th, Sean Michael Walters sold 1,914 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $287,100.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 11th, Sean Michael Walters sold 22,330 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $2,806,434.40.

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.32. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,725,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,815. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $203.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.98. The stock has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 532.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Datadog News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company's stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded Datadog from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Datadog from $220.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Datadog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Datadog from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Datadog

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Datadog Right Now?

Before you consider Datadog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Datadog wasn't on the list.

While Datadog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
tc pixel
Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American
Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American
From American Alternative (Ad)
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
By Nathan Reiff | May 7, 2026
Shopify’s Valuation Crisis Creates Opportunity in 2026
Shopify’s Valuation Crisis Creates Opportunity in 2026
By Thomas Hughes | May 5, 2026
NVIDIA’s China Connection: Investor Risks With Earnings Ahead
NVIDIA’s China Connection: Investor Risks With Earnings Ahead
By Thomas Hughes | May 5, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
By Chris Markoch | May 10, 2026
Is Backblaze the Next Momentum Monster?
Is Backblaze the Next Momentum Monster?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 7, 2026
Buying the Dip Is Costing You More Than You Think — Do This Instead
Buying the Dip Is Costing You More Than You Think — Do This Instead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

3 Stocks to Buy on the Dip—and 1 to Avoid
3 Stocks to Buy on the Dip—and 1 to Avoid
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines