Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Amit Agarwal Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.82, for a total value of $5,336,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $437,584.80. This represents a 92.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 23rd, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.87, for a total transaction of $4,897,400.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.41, for a total transaction of $5,348,200.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.22, for a total transaction of $5,224,400.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $4,402,400.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.92, for a total transaction of $4,418,400.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.56, for a total transaction of $4,631,200.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $4,002,600.00.

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Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG traded up $5.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $273.60. 5,076,098 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,598,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business's 50-day moving average price is $245.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 720.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.54. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $278.76.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Arete Research increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Datadog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Datadog by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,689 shares of the company's stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Datadog by 4.1% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,946 shares of the company's stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Datadog by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company's stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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