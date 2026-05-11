Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Julie Richardson Sells 2,433 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) Director Julie Richardson sold 2,433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $458,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $760,786. This represents a 37.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Julie Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Julie Richardson sold 1,930 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $358,632.60.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Julie Richardson sold 502 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $75,300.00.

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Datadog Stock Up 1.1%

Datadog stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,728,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,980. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 532.44, a P/E/G ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 1.30. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $203.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.98.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.Datadog's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Datadog News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Datadog from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Datadog from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Datadog from $161.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DDOG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 3.3% during the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company's stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,689 shares of the company's stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 74.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company's stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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