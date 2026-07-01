Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Michael James Callahan Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) Director Michael James Callahan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $3,093,375.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,060.12. This trade represents a 45.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael James Callahan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Michael James Callahan sold 112,500 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.60, for a total transaction of $26,055,000.00.

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Datadog Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $264.48. 3,542,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,852,795. The company's 50 day moving average is $205.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.66. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $278.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $94.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 696.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 1,461.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 273 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Datadog from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Arete Research boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datadog from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $242.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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