Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $250.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.82% from the company's current price.

DDOG has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $255.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Datadog from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $271.57.

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Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG opened at $273.60 on Tuesday. Datadog has a 52-week low of $98.01 and a 52-week high of $278.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.39 billion, a PE ratio of 720.02, a PEG ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $246.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.37.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total value of $14,612,847.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 531,311 shares in the company, valued at $144,011,846.55. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 120,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,760,883.30. This represents a 75.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,447,208 shares of company stock worth $339,610,749. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 273 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 341.7% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its Datadog price target to $327 from $226 and maintained an “overweight” rating. The new target implies meaningful upside from the referenced share price and reinforces confidence in Datadog’s growth outlook. Cantor Fitzgerald price target report

The new target implies meaningful upside from the referenced share price and reinforces confidence in Datadog’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Datadog was identified as one of the technology stocks showing relative strength during the broader AI-trade pullback. Trading near its 12-month high ahead of earnings suggests continued investor momentum. Technology stocks holding their ground article

Datadog was identified as one of the technology stocks showing relative strength during the broader AI-trade pullback. Trading near its 12-month high ahead of earnings suggests continued investor momentum. Positive Sentiment: Recent investor commentary highlights Datadog’s revenue growth of more than 30% as demand for AI-related monitoring and observability services accelerates. This growth narrative is an important support for the company’s premium valuation. Datadog revenue and AI demand article

Recent investor commentary highlights Datadog’s revenue growth of more than 30% as demand for AI-related monitoring and observability services accelerates. This growth narrative is an important support for the company’s premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are looking beyond revenue and EPS in the upcoming Q2 2026 report, focusing on customer additions, usage trends, remaining performance obligations and operating margins. Strong results could support the shares, while elevated expectations increase the risk of volatility. Datadog Q2 earnings preview

Investors are looking beyond revenue and EPS in the upcoming Q2 2026 report, focusing on customer additions, usage trends, remaining performance obligations and operating margins. Strong results could support the shares, while elevated expectations increase the risk of volatility. Negative Sentiment: Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares for approximately $5.34 million, reducing his direct ownership by 92.42%. The sale occurred under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which makes it a weaker discretionary bearish signal, though repeated insider selling could weigh modestly on sentiment. SEC insider transaction filing

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

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