Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 17.000-17.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 16.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $725.0 million-$735.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.7 million.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAVE shares. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on Dave from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Dave from $340.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on Dave from $358.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Dave to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Dave from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $379.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dave

Dave Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:DAVE traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $430.16. The company had a trading volume of 421,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,165. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 3.83. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $350.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.77. Dave has a twelve month low of $152.21 and a twelve month high of $458.25.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The fintech company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.68. Dave had a return on equity of 77.70% and a net margin of 37.22%.The business had revenue of $170.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.11 million. Dave has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.000-17.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dave will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave

In other Dave news, CEO Jason Wilk sold 8,474 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total value of $2,330,773.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 299,950 shares in the company, valued at $82,501,247.50. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Preston sold 275 shares of Dave stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.65, for a total transaction of $68,103.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,654.90. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 23.59% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Dave during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. WealthCollab LLC purchased a new stake in Dave during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dave during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dave during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company's stock.

About Dave

Dave, Inc is a Los Angeles–based financial technology company founded in 2016 by Jason Wilk and John Wolanin. The company offers a subscription-based mobile app designed to help consumers avoid overdraft fees, manage their budgets and track expenses. Through its platform, members receive low-balance alerts, expense categorization and cash-advance capabilities tied to upcoming deposits.

At the core of Dave's offering is fee-free overdraft protection: eligible users can request small, interest-free advances up to a preset limit, typically repaid on their next paycheck or deposit.

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