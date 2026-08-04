David Kirn Sells 12,415 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT - Get Free Report) insider David Kirn sold 12,415 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $124,770.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 871,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,760,956.85. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Kirn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, David Kirn sold 15,725 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $189,171.75.

On Thursday, July 9th, David Kirn sold 42,608 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $548,364.96.

On Monday, June 22nd, David Kirn sold 114,746 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $1,201,390.62.

On Monday, June 1st, David Kirn sold 1,922 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $19,258.44.

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4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 478,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,788. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.73.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.59 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.83% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,653,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,247,151 shares of the company's stock worth $48,868,000 after purchasing an additional 611,276 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,905 shares of the company's stock worth $32,272,000 after buying an additional 174,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,688,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,167,000 after buying an additional 1,785,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,936,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,520,000 after buying an additional 840,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDMT shares. Chardan Capital upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on FDMT

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Emeryville, California, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted gene therapies for rare diseases. The company employs its proprietary Gene Expression AAV (GEA) platform to engineer novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids with enhanced tissue selectivity and transduction efficiency. This platform aims to improve the precision and durability of gene delivery compared to traditional AAV approaches.

4D's pipeline includes both preclinical and clinical-stage programs across multiple therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

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