David Mountcastle Sells 600 Shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA - Get Free Report) CFO David Mountcastle sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $16,542.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 186,128 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,548.96. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

David Mountcastle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, David Mountcastle sold 24,734 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $680,185.00.

On Friday, June 26th, David Mountcastle sold 17,196 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $432,995.28.

On Monday, May 11th, David Mountcastle sold 3,385 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $76,501.00.

On Monday, May 4th, David Mountcastle sold 1,206 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $30,150.00.

On Friday, May 1st, David Mountcastle sold 7,179 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $179,690.37.

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Privia Health Group Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.77. 1,133,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 173.57, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $27.81. The company's 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 456.2% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 579.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,700 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore set a $26.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Privia Health Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRVA

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group NASDAQ: PRVA is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.

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