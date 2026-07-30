DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on DaVita from $144.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on DaVita from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

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DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $239.90. 26,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,298. The business's 50-day moving average price is $216.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.76. DaVita has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $244.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.54. DaVita had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 270.37%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $3,210,402.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,756,029.60. The trade was a 12.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total transaction of $9,887,579.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,440,571.40. This represents a 27.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in DaVita by 3.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,069,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company's stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

Further Reading

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