DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.100-15.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 14.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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DaVita Stock Performance

DVA traded down $5.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,595,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,886. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.48. DaVita has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $247.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.14. DaVita had a negative return on equity of 270.37% and a net margin of 5.65%.The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded DaVita from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $216.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DVA

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total value of $9,887,579.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 132,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,440,571.40. This represents a 27.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total transaction of $3,210,402.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 109,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,756,029.60. This trade represents a 12.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in DaVita by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 880 shares of the company's stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,032 shares of the company's stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company's stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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