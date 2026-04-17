Dbs Bank Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $400.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Dbs Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the information services provider's stock. Dbs Bank's price target points to a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alphabet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $368.25.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $336.84 on Friday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $349.00. The company has a market cap of $4.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's fifty day moving average is $306.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.24 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. This represents a 78.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $284,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,564. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,068,744 shares of company stock worth $104,505,914 in the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,534,239,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $4,338,397,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in Alphabet by 855.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 14,525,280 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $4,546,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,969,322 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $165,567,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Alphabet by 28.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $12,910,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605,785 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade drove short‑term buying interest — an upgrade that lifted the stock intraday (reported as a ~1.3% move) highlights fresh sell‑side conviction. Article Title

Analyst upgrade drove short‑term buying interest — an upgrade that lifted the stock intraday (reported as a ~1.3% move) highlights fresh sell‑side conviction. Positive Sentiment: Price‑target increases and buy ratings: Phillip Securities raised its target to $395 and Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy — these upgrades imply meaningful analyst upside vs. current levels and support medium‑term sentiment. Article Title Article Title

Price‑target increases and buy ratings: Phillip Securities raised its target to $395 and Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy — these upgrades imply meaningful analyst upside vs. current levels and support medium‑term sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Commercial/operational win: NiSource signed a long‑term power supply deal to support a large Alphabet data center in Indiana — this reduces energy supply risk and signals continued cloud/infrastructure expansion. Article Title

Commercial/operational win: NiSource signed a long‑term power supply deal to support a large Alphabet data center in Indiana — this reduces energy supply risk and signals continued cloud/infrastructure expansion. Positive Sentiment: AI/product momentum: Google announced personalized image generation via Gemini/Nano Banana (users can link photos for customized generations), reinforcing product differentiation in consumer AI. Article Title

AI/product momentum: Google announced personalized image generation via Gemini/Nano Banana (users can link photos for customized generations), reinforcing product differentiation in consumer AI. Positive Sentiment: Defense/enterprise opportunity: Reports say Google and the Pentagon are discussing use of Gemini in classified settings — a potential large, high‑margin enterprise contract if finalized. Article Title

Defense/enterprise opportunity: Reports say Google and the Pentagon are discussing use of Gemini in classified settings — a potential large, high‑margin enterprise contract if finalized. Neutral Sentiment: Fundamental/earnings lens: Analysts and outlets (Zacks, Motley Fool pieces) argue Alphabet’s earnings‑surprise history and cloud growth make it an attractive long‑term AI/cloud play — supportive but already priced into many models. Article Title

Fundamental/earnings lens: Analysts and outlets (Zacks, Motley Fool pieces) argue Alphabet’s earnings‑surprise history and cloud growth make it an attractive long‑term AI/cloud play — supportive but already priced into many models. Neutral Sentiment: Speculative/decorative coverage: Machine‑learning price forecasts and ‘best‑buy’ rankings for the Magnificent Seven are noise for active investors — interesting but not direct catalysts. Article Title Article Title

Speculative/decorative coverage: Machine‑learning price forecasts and ‘best‑buy’ rankings for the Magnificent Seven are noise for active investors — interesting but not direct catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory overhang in Europe: The European Commission’s proposed DMA measures and preliminary findings would force Google to share extensive search and AI‑chat data with rivals — a meaningful structural risk to search/ad dominance if mandated. Article Title Article Title

Regulatory overhang in Europe: The European Commission’s proposed DMA measures and preliminary findings would force Google to share extensive search and AI‑chat data with rivals — a meaningful structural risk to search/ad dominance if mandated. Negative Sentiment: Ad enforcement questions: Google reported blocking more ads but suspending fewer advertisers — raises investor questions about platform governance, liability and future regulatory scrutiny. Article Title

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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