De Faria Mariano Gomide Sells 4,808 Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Stock

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) CEO De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $21,155.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,038,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,442.80. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

De Faria Mariano Gomide also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 27th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $19,280.08.

On Monday, July 20th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $20,289.76.

On Monday, July 6th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $19,520.48.

On Monday, June 29th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $19,424.32.

On Friday, June 26th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $19,232.00.

On Monday, June 1st, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $19,232.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, De Faria Mariano Gomide sold 4,808 shares of VTEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $19,280.08.

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VTEX Stock Performance

Shares of VTEX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.41. 312,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,616. VTEX has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $751.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.65 million. VTEX had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 9.40%. Analysts forecast that VTEX will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTEX. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of VTEX from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of VTEX from $4.00 to $4.10 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of VTEX from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $5.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VTEX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VTEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in VTEX during the 1st quarter valued at $2,302,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the first quarter worth $1,144,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its holdings in shares of VTEX by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 604,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 139,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of VTEX during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in VTEX during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company's stock.

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX is a global commerce platform provider that offers a full suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed to power online retail and marketplace operations. Its cloud-native platform combines e-commerce, order management and marketplace capabilities in a single environment, enabling brands and retailers to launch and scale digital commerce initiatives without the need for extensive in-house infrastructure. The company's API-first architecture and microservices design support headless implementations, allowing businesses to integrate front-end experiences, third-party applications and custom modules with minimal development overhead.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, VTEX has expanded its reach to serve customers across Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

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