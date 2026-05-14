Deere & Company (DE) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 21st. Analysts expect Deere & Company to post earnings of $5.70 per share and revenue of $11.55 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Deere & Company to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Deere & Company Trading Down 1.3%

Deere & Company stock opened at $581.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $157.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a one year low of $433.00 and a one year high of $674.19. The company's fifty day moving average price is $582.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.13.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Key Stories Impacting Deere & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DE. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $612.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $535.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Deere & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $655.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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