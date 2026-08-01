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DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV) Stock Price Down 3.8% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
DeFi Development logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • DeFi Development shares fell 3.8% to $2.56 in mid-day trading, below both the 50-day moving average of $3.07 and the 200-day average of $4.01.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautiously positive: the stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $14.85, although Cantor Fitzgerald recently cut its target from $7.00 to $4.70.
  • The company reported a quarterly loss of $0.37 per share on $2.66 million in revenue, alongside a negative net margin of 1,136.38% and a high debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53.
  • Interested in DeFi Development? Here are five stocks we like better.

DeFi Development Corp. (NASDAQ:DFDV - Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.56. 575,572 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 607,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DFDV. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of DeFi Development in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on DeFi Development from $7.00 to $4.70 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DeFi Development

DeFi Development Stock Down 3.8%

The stock has a market cap of $77.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -4.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

DeFi Development (NASDAQ:DFDV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter. DeFi Development had a negative net margin of 1,136.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DeFi Development

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in DeFi Development in the third quarter worth $66,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DeFi Development in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DeFi Development in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DeFi Development during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of DeFi Development during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company's stock.

About DeFi Development

(Get Free Report)

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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