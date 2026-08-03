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Definitive Healthcare (DH) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Definitive Healthcare logo with Healthcare background
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Key Points

  • Definitive Healthcare is expected to report Q2 2026 results after market close on August 10. Analysts anticipate EPS of $0.04 and revenue of approximately $55.5 million, in line with the company’s quarterly guidance of $0.03–$0.04 EPS.
  • The company’s previous quarter exceeded expectations, reporting $0.06 EPS versus the $0.03 consensus and revenue of $55.93 million versus estimates of $55.02 million.
  • DH shares recently traded near $0.68, close to their 12-month low of $0.62. Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with a consensus “Reduce” rating and a $2.47 target price, while institutional investors own 98.67% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Definitive Healthcare to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $55.4750 million for the quarter. Definitive Healthcare has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.19 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 76.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $55.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.02 million. On average, analysts expect Definitive Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of DH opened at $0.68 on Monday. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $72.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Definitive Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $1.10 price objective on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $0.70 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $2.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on DH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 32.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,811 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,427 shares of the company's stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,628 shares of the company's stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company's stock.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare NASDAQ: DH is a leading provider of intelligence and analytics on healthcare providers, organizations and the professionals who treat patients. Through its cloud-based platform, the company aggregates data from multiple sources—including claims, government registries, commercial filings and proprietary research—to deliver a unified view of the healthcare landscape. Its solutions enable life sciences companies, healthcare providers, payers and consulting firms to identify market opportunities, optimize sales and marketing efforts, improve operational efficiency and support better patient outcomes.

The company's flagship offering is a subscription-based data platform that features detailed profiles on physicians, hospitals, health systems and post-acute care facilities.

Read More

Earnings History for Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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