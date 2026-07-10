Definium Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DFTX)

Definium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFTX - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 9,041 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 292% compared to the average volume of 2,306 call options.

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Definium Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of DFTX stock traded down $2.46 on Friday, hitting $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,113. Definium Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $49.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23). Research analysts anticipate that Definium Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Matthew T. Wiley sold 2,867 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $129,101.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 174,633 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,863,723.99. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 29,208 shares of Definium Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $1,315,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,098,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,454,017.38. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,763. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definium Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Definium Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,237 shares of the company's stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,296 shares of the company's stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Definium Therapeutics by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,817 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DFTX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Definium Therapeutics from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Definium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 price target on shares of Definium Therapeutics and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Definium Therapeutics from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JonesTrading raised their price objective on shares of Definium Therapeutics from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.23.

Read Our Latest Report on DFTX

About Definium Therapeutics

Definium Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM120, which is in phase 3 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and DT402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company was formerly known as Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc and changed its name to Definium Therapeutics, Inc in January 2026.

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