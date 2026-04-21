Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

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DCTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore set a $27.00 price target on Delcath Systems in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Delcath Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DCTH

Delcath Systems Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of DCTH opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.92 million, a P/E ratio of 155.43 and a beta of 0.44. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Delcath Systems had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 3.17%.The company had revenue of $20.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Delcath Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,162 shares of the company's stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Delcath Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the company's stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Delcath Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company's stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical and medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of its proprietary Hepatic CHEMOSAT® Delivery System, designed to deliver high-dose chemotherapeutic agents directly to the liver while minimizing systemic exposure. The company's core technology performs isolated hepatic perfusion, enabling oncologists to administer concentrated melphalan to patients with primary and metastatic liver tumors, including those arising from ocular melanoma.

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