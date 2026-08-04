Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.9231.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DK. Weiss Ratings downgraded Delek US from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Delek US from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Delek US from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert G. Wright sold 10,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $504,590.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,266,326.36. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 4,921 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $227,842.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,863.80. This represents a 21.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 39,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,718 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Delek US by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Delek US by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Delek US Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $65.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. Delek US has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $68.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.97.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Delek US's dividend payout ratio is -112.09%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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