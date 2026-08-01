Delek US (NYSE:DK) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Saturday.

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Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings cut Delek US from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Delek US from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Delek US

Delek US Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $67.71 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Delek US has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $68.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -74.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $1.50. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 22.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek US will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other Delek US news, Director Vicky Sutil sold 1,871 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $89,808.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,664. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 4,921 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $227,842.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,226 shares in the company, valued at $843,863.80. The trade was a 21.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,718. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,330,858 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $187,773,000 after acquiring an additional 38,577 shares in the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth about $1,095,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Delek US by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 45,471 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 33,553 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,198,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,093,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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