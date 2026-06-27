Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, twenty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $490.3810.

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

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Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $394.93 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $311.46 and its 200 day moving average is $198.45. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $469.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 34,257 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total value of $13,809,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 91,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,010,044.08. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Vojvodich Radakovich sold 12,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,637,407. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,885,274 shares of company stock worth $1,396,987,916. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 30.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 147.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,538 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

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Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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