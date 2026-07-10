Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells 37,003 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Silver Lake Partners De (Aiv sold 37,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.15, for a total value of $15,805,831.45. Following the sale, the director owned 29,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,746,156. The trade was a 55.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock traded down $15.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $435.14. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,136,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,687,263. The company has a market cap of $282.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $349.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.04. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $492.76.

Read Our Latest Report on DELL

Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism around Dell’s AI infrastructure business remains a key driver, with Evercore’s higher price target reinforcing expectations for continued growth in server demand.

Analyst optimism around Dell’s AI infrastructure business remains a key driver, with Evercore’s higher price target reinforcing expectations for continued growth in server demand. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage continues to frame DELL as a major AI beneficiary, supported by strong fundamentals, growing share gains, and expanded partnerships.

Media coverage continues to frame as a major AI beneficiary, supported by strong fundamentals, growing share gains, and expanded partnerships. Positive Sentiment: President Trump’s public endorsement of Dell products has increased visibility and added momentum to the stock, even though investors appear more focused on the underlying business strength.

President Trump’s public endorsement of Dell products has increased visibility and added momentum to the stock, even though investors appear more focused on the underlying business strength. Neutral Sentiment: Several Silver Lake-related insiders sold shares this week, which may attract attention but does not necessarily change Dell’s operating outlook.

Several Silver Lake-related insiders sold shares this week, which may attract attention but does not necessarily change Dell’s operating outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Articles comparing Dell with peers like Super Micro and Lenovo highlight broader AI and PC industry trends, but these stories are more about sector positioning than a direct change in Dell’s fundamentals.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 34,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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