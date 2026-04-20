Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $201.82 and last traded at $201.3570, with a volume of 1079199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.55.

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Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Dell Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $175.74.

Read Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Trading Up 3.2%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total transaction of $74,883,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $21,819,714.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 65,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,529,526.06. This trade represents a 69.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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