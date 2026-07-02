Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Down 7.3% - Here's Why

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) dropped 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $386.01 and last traded at $394.29. Approximately 6,582,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 8,737,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $425.25.

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Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $255.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The business's fifty day moving average price is $325.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.87.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $8,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 142,415 shares in the company, valued at $58,390,150. This represents a 12.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 16,679 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.37, for a total value of $6,611,055.23. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,901,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,598,971 in the last ninety days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 6,996 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 4,494 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. VectorGlobal IAG Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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