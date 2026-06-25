Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $434.06, but opened at $414.54. Dell Technologies shares last traded at $404.7850, with a volume of 2,738,143 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Lynn Vojvodich Radakovich sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,262.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,637,407. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DELL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, CLSA raised Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.38.

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More Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Trading Down 7.5%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $302.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.16. The stock has a market cap of $260.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,349,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock worth $426,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock worth $919,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,854 shares during the period. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 2,682,335 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $337,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 541.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,996,557 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $283,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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