Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Up 1.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 1.3% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $448.00 to $477.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Dell Technologies traded as high as $440.38 and last traded at $433.5260. Approximately 6,004,819 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 8,750,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $427.78.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DELL. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Dell Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.38.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 39,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total transaction of $15,938,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 69,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,184,537.92. This represents a 36.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $8,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 142,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,390,150. The trade was a 12.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,873,252 shares of company stock worth $1,391,926,654. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Dell Technologies by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 147.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $280.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.08.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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