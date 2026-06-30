Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Up 4% - Here's What Happened

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $433.50 and last traded at $431.24. 6,697,673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 8,775,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $414.61.

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Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DELL. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Citic Securities raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.38.

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Dell Technologies Trading Up 4.0%

The firm has a market cap of $279.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The stock's 50 day moving average is $315.88 and its 200 day moving average is $200.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 16,679 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.37, for a total value of $6,611,055.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $8,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 142,415 shares in the company, valued at $58,390,150. This trade represents a 12.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,901,953 shares of company stock worth $1,403,598,971 over the last three months. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Ariadne Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 3,092 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the technology company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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