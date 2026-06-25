Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 5.6% on Insider Selling

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $391.05 and last traded at $409.54. 11,097,381 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 8,774,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $434.06.

Specifically, Director Lynn Vojvodich Radakovich sold 12,022 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.00, for a total value of $5,061,262.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,637,407. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Susquehanna set a $289.00 price objective on Dell Technologies and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Melius Research set a $565.00 target price on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $490.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

More Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

The company's 50 day moving average is $302.60 and its 200 day moving average is $195.16. The stock has a market cap of $265.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariadne Wealth Management LP increased its position in Dell Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 3,092 shares of the technology company's stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 19.3% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the technology company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company's stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company's stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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