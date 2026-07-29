Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 5.7% - Here's Why

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $364.17 and last traded at $369.63. Approximately 6,246,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 8,500,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $392.10.

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Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell joined an open-source AI cybersecurity alliance with other technology companies to share tools and research for detecting and defending against AI-driven threats. The initiative expands Dell’s AI narrative beyond hardware and could strengthen its positioning in enterprise AI security, although the near-term financial impact is likely limited. Dell Technologies Joins Open Source AI Cybersecurity Alliance

Dell joined an open-source AI cybersecurity alliance with other technology companies to share tools and research for detecting and defending against AI-driven threats. The initiative expands Dell’s AI narrative beyond hardware and could strengthen its positioning in enterprise AI security, although the near-term financial impact is likely limited. Positive Sentiment: Industry commentary points to improving visibility for AI infrastructure demand: SK Hynix said customers are placing deposits alongside long-term supply agreements, while Dell has reportedly secured five-year AI-related deals. These developments support the company’s backlog and revenue outlook. SK Hynix AI Supply Agreements

Industry commentary points to improving visibility for AI infrastructure demand: SK Hynix said customers are placing deposits alongside long-term supply agreements, while Dell has reportedly secured five-year AI-related deals. These developments support the company’s backlog and revenue outlook. Positive Sentiment: A hammer chart pattern suggests technical support after the recent decline, and upward earnings-estimate revisions have led some analysts to view Dell as a potential rebound candidate. Other analyses also describe DELL as attractively valued relative to several AI peers. Dell Bottom Fisher Analysis

A hammer chart pattern suggests technical support after the recent decline, and upward earnings-estimate revisions have led some analysts to view Dell as a potential rebound candidate. Other analyses also describe DELL as attractively valued relative to several AI peers. Neutral Sentiment: Recent earnings reviews continue to highlight Dell as one of the major beneficiaries of AI infrastructure spending, but comparisons with hardware peers emphasize that future returns will depend on sustaining growth while protecting margins. Dell Q1 Earnings Comparison

Recent earnings reviews continue to highlight Dell as one of the major beneficiaries of AI infrastructure spending, but comparisons with hardware peers emphasize that future returns will depend on sustaining growth while protecting margins. Negative Sentiment: The immediate pressure is concern over AI-server economics. An analyst warned that intense competition, component costs and possible margin compression could limit the profitability of Dell’s rapidly expanding AI-server business. That caution overshadowed the company’s strong demand, backlog and AI exposure, prompting the recent decline in DELL shares. Dell AI Server Margin Concerns

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Susquehanna set a $289.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $700.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $494.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $239.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $397.25 and a 200-day moving average of $243.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 59,492 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total value of $26,982,001.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 89,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,465,745.88. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 16,679 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.37, for a total transaction of $6,611,055.23. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,870,683. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Dell Technologies by 30.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 147.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 34,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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