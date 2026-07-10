Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Down 3.3% - Here's What Happened

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $433.24 and last traded at $435.1420. 4,978,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 8,686,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $450.22.

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Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DELL. Bank of America increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $492.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Down 3.3%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.04. The stock has a market cap of $282.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 36,982 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.52, for a total transaction of $15,181,850.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,901 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,158.52. The trade was a 71.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 63,204 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.52, for a total value of $25,946,506.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,384,156.84. The trade was a 67.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 4,055,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,039,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $607,349,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $426,129,000 after buying an additional 2,937,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock worth $919,051,000 after buying an additional 2,445,854 shares in the last quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 2,682,335 shares of the technology company's stock worth $337,652,000 after buying an additional 2,258,797 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 541.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,996,557 shares of the technology company's stock worth $283,052,000 after buying an additional 1,685,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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