Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Up 1.4% - Here's What Happened

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $426.56 and last traded at $417.39. 6,991,949 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 8,704,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $411.80.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citic Securities boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial downgraded Dell Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Melius Research set a $565.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $270.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $336.24 and a 200 day moving average of $210.55.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at $16,789,455.41. This represents a 82.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total transaction of $21,167,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,687,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,919,306.72. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,901,953 shares of company stock worth $1,403,598,971. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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