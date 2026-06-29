Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Up 3.7% - Here's Why

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $416.44 and last traded at $414.26. Approximately 8,359,763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 8,789,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $399.49.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DELL. Barclays downgraded Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Argus upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.38.

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Dell Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $268.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.86.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,123,203.13. The trade was a 88.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $80,560,898.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. The trade was a 82.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,885,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,987,916 over the last 90 days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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