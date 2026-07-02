Delta Air Lines (DAL) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 9th. Analysts expect Delta Air Lines to announce earnings of $1.49 per share and revenue of $17.4638 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 10, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Delta Air Lines's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.60. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $48.24 and a 52-week high of $95.14.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DAL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Seaport Research Partners raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.80.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 133,854 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,466. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $2,036,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 95,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,738,836. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 149,635 shares of company stock worth $10,833,855 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,016.0% in the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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