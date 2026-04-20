Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

DLX has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Deluxe from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research lowered Deluxe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th.

Get Deluxe alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on Deluxe

Deluxe Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of DLX stock opened at $30.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59. Deluxe has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Deluxe's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.83%.

Institutional Trading of Deluxe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the first quarter worth approximately $2,063,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Deluxe by 26.9% in the first quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,651 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Deluxe by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,420 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Deluxe by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,181 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $15,211,000 after buying an additional 246,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company's stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation, founded in 1915 and headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota, is a provider of integrated business and financial technology solutions. Originally established as a check printing company, Deluxe has evolved its offerings to support small businesses, financial institutions and entrepreneurs with a comprehensive suite of services spanning print, digital and software platforms.

The company's core business activities include printing checks, forms and promotional materials, as well as delivering digital marketing and customer engagement solutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Deluxe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deluxe wasn't on the list.

While Deluxe currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here