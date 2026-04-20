Free Trial
→ Navellier Warns: This Could Leapfrog Elon’s SpaceX IPO (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Deluxe logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Deluxe has a consensus analyst rating of Moderate Buy from five analysts (three buys, two holds) with an average 12‑month target price of $23.00.
  • The company recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.30 (annualized $1.20), representing a 3.9% yield and a payout ratio of 63.83%.
  • Institutional investors own about 93.9% of Deluxe shares, with notable recent stake increases from firms such as Invesco and HSBC.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

DLX has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Deluxe from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research lowered Deluxe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Deluxe

Deluxe Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of DLX stock opened at $30.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59. Deluxe has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Deluxe's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.83%.

Institutional Trading of Deluxe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the first quarter worth approximately $2,063,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Deluxe by 26.9% in the first quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,651 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Deluxe by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,420 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Deluxe by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,181 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $15,211,000 after buying an additional 246,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company's stock.

About Deluxe

(Get Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation, founded in 1915 and headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota, is a provider of integrated business and financial technology solutions. Originally established as a check printing company, Deluxe has evolved its offerings to support small businesses, financial institutions and entrepreneurs with a comprehensive suite of services spanning print, digital and software platforms.

The company's core business activities include printing checks, forms and promotional materials, as well as delivering digital marketing and customer engagement solutions.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Deluxe (NYSE:DLX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Deluxe Right Now?

Before you consider Deluxe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deluxe wasn't on the list.

While Deluxe currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026

Wondering where to start (or end) with AI stocks? These 10 simple stocks can help investors build long-term wealth as artificial intelligence continues to grow into the future.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX has a bottleneck - and one tiny stock fills it
SpaceX has a bottleneck - and one tiny stock fills it
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
This math doesn’t work
This math doesn’t work
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines