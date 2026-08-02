Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,956.50.

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DLN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 1,850 target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a GBX 1,650 price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a GBX 1,492 price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DLN

Derwent London Price Performance

Shares of LON:DLN opened at GBX 2,104 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,926.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,810.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.19. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 1,469.33 and a one year high of GBX 2,136.

Derwent London announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling. We typically acquire central London properties off-market with low capital values and modest rents in improving locations, most of which are either in the West End or the Tech Belt.

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