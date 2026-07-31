Desjardins Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Stock Price

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Desjardins' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.82% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$30.00 to C$20.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$23.56.

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Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:AFN traded down C$0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching C$13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 595,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,951. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$13.46 and a 52 week high of C$44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$255.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 497.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.20.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ag Growth International had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 3.80%.The firm had revenue of C$323.18 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 6.5761006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ag Growth International

In other news, Director Rohit Bhardwaj acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$684,000. This trade represents a 42.50% increase in their position. Insiders own 1.06% of the company's stock.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc manufactures portable and stationary grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment, including augers, belt conveyors, grain storage bins, grain handling accessories, grain aeration equipment, and grain drying systems. The company operates mainly in Portable handling, permanent handling, storage and conditioning, livestock, and manufacturing sectors. Some of its brands are batco, wheatheart, westfield, storm, rem, hi roller, union iron, hsi, tramco, ptm, vis, nuvision, twister, grain guard, airlanco, westeel, frame, and entringer.

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