Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Stock Price

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $435.00 to $385.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target indicates a potential upside of 27.37% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Domino's Pizza from $574.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $470.00 to $390.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $405.39.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DPZ

Domino's Pizza Trading Down 0.0%

Domino's Pizza stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $302.26. 373,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,920. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $311.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.01. Domino's Pizza has a 1 year low of $282.00 and a 1 year high of $496.00.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.16). Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Domino's Pizza will post 18.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino's Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.16, for a total value of $152,822.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,928,672.32. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,463 shares of company stock valued at $466,807 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Domino's Pizza

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Enhancing Capital LLC lifted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company's stock.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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