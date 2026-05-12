Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $75.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday,MarketScreener reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target suggests a potential upside of 10.60% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GPN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Global Payments from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Global Payments from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $84.52.

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Global Payments Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of GPN stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.81. 160,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,570. The business's fifty day moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.75. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $62.45 and a 12-month high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth $27,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $28,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, SouthState Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Global Payments

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About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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