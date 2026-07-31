Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Cut to "Strong Sell" at Zacks Research

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.00.

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Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 4.3%

DB stock opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $40.43.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.25). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 11.53%.The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 178.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the bank's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at $64,000. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Here are the key news stories impacting Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter pretax profit increased 11% year over year and overall profit rose about 10%, exceeding expectations despite higher expenses. Strength in global investment banking, particularly fixed-income trading, was the primary driver. Reuters report on Deutsche Bank second-quarter profit

Second-quarter pretax profit increased 11% year over year and overall profit rose about 10%, exceeding expectations despite higher expenses. Strength in global investment banking, particularly fixed-income trading, was the primary driver. Positive Sentiment: Revenue reached $9.68 billion, above the $9.30 billion consensus estimate, reflecting broad-based growth. Fixed-income trading revenue reportedly jumped 16%, outperforming many U.S. peers. Financial Post report on Deutsche Bank trading revenue

Revenue reached $9.68 billion, above the $9.30 billion consensus estimate, reflecting broad-based growth. Fixed-income trading revenue reportedly jumped 16%, outperforming many U.S. peers. Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank announced a fresh €500 million share-buyback program. Buybacks can support per-share earnings and signal management confidence in the bank’s capital position. Wall Street Journal report on Deutsche Bank buyback

Deutsche Bank announced a fresh €500 million share-buyback program. Buybacks can support per-share earnings and signal management confidence in the bank’s capital position. Positive Sentiment: The company’s revenue outlook of approximately $38.6 billion is above the $38.1 billion consensus, while management expressed confidence in its medium-term growth and profitability targets.

The company’s revenue outlook of approximately $38.6 billion is above the $38.1 billion consensus, while management expressed confidence in its medium-term growth and profitability targets. Neutral Sentiment: Management highlighted Deutsche Bank as a potential European alternative for financing and advising artificial-intelligence transactions, but the opportunity is longer term and has yet to translate into measurable results. CNBC interview with Deutsche Bank CFO

Management highlighted Deutsche Bank as a potential European alternative for financing and advising artificial-intelligence transactions, but the opportunity is longer term and has yet to translate into measurable results. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly EPS was $0.66, below the $0.91 analyst consensus, despite rising from $0.54 a year earlier. Higher operating costs and provisions reduced the benefit of revenue growth. Zacks report on Deutsche Bank earnings

Quarterly EPS was $0.66, below the $0.91 analyst consensus, despite rising from $0.54 a year earlier. Higher operating costs and provisions reduced the benefit of revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank modestly lowered its EPS forecasts to $3.74 for fiscal 2026 and $4.27 for fiscal 2027, suggesting expectations for profit growth have softened. Both estimates remain below the longer-term earnings outlook implied by some market forecasts.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank's core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

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