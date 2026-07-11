Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get DB alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on DB

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $40.43.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.85 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 10.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DB. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the bank's stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the bank's stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the bank's stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 8,000 shares of the bank's stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank's core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft wasn't on the list.

While Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here