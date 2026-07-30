Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,230 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WEIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 3,500 to GBX 3,800 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 3,150 to GBX 3,200 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,555 price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded The Weir Group to a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,490 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Weir Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 3,375.

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The Weir Group Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of WEIR opened at GBX 2,780 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,254 and a 12-month high of GBX 3,580. The stock's 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,439.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,822.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 54.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The Weir Group had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 13.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Weir Group will post 136.0509554 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Weir Group

In other The Weir Group news, insider Penelope Anne Freer bought 900 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,729 per share, with a total value of £24,561. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about The Weir Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Weir Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and orders increased in the first half, indicating continued demand for Weir’s engineered mining and minerals-processing equipment and supporting the company’s growth outlook. Revenue, orders rise in first half at Weir Group

Revenue and orders increased in the first half, indicating continued demand for Weir’s engineered mining and minerals-processing equipment and supporting the company’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Weir reported quarterly earnings per share of GBX 54.60, alongside a 9.63% net margin and 13.42% return on equity. The results reinforce the company’s profitability, while analysts expect full-year EPS of approximately GBX 136.05. The Weir Group earnings report

Weir reported quarterly earnings per share of GBX 54.60, alongside a 9.63% net margin and 13.42% return on equity. The results reinforce the company’s profitability, while analysts expect full-year EPS of approximately GBX 136.05. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target from GBX 3,150 to GBX 3,200 and assigned a “buy” rating. Jefferies also reaffirmed its “buy” recommendation with a GBX 3,555 target, adding to a generally bullish analyst view. Digital Look broker views

Citigroup raised its price target from GBX 3,150 to GBX 3,200 and assigned a “buy” rating. Jefferies also reaffirmed its “buy” recommendation with a GBX 3,555 target, adding to a generally bullish analyst view. Positive Sentiment: Director Penelope Anne Freer purchased 900 WEIR shares at an average GBX 2,729, investing £24,561. The transaction may be viewed as a sign of management confidence in the company’s valuation and prospects. Insider buying at The Weir Group

Director Penelope Anne Freer purchased 900 WEIR shares at an average GBX 2,729, investing £24,561. The transaction may be viewed as a sign of management confidence in the company’s valuation and prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is broadly favorable, with eight “buy” ratings and one “hold,” and an average price target of GBX 3,435.33. However, Weir trades at a relatively elevated valuation, with a price-to-earnings ratio near 29, which could limit upside if growth slows.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for large mining machines. This segment also offers cloud-based Artificial Intelligence solutions to the mining industry; manufactures and distributes highly engineered wear parts; and offers aftermarket services to the mining industry.

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