DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $85.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the medical device company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.46% from the company's previous close.

DXCM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded DexCom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded DexCom from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $105.00 price target on DexCom in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.96.

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DexCom Trading Up 12.4%

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $9.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.75. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,863,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.10. DexCom has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. DexCom had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other DexCom news, insider Kevin R. Sayer sold 26,759 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 382,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,538,704. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $128,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 106,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,034,969.15. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 98,506 shares of company stock worth $7,205,258 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in DexCom by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,122 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in DexCom by 15.4% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,147 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about DexCom

Here are the key news stories impacting DexCom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: DexCom reported adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share versus the $0.61 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 13.1% year over year to $1.31 billion, ahead of the $1.29 billion forecast. DexCom Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

DexCom reported adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share versus the $0.61 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 13.1% year over year to $1.31 billion, ahead of the $1.29 billion forecast. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook was raised: Management lifted its 2026 revenue forecast to approximately $5.18 billion-$5.25 billion, reflecting sustained demand for continuous glucose monitors and confidence in continued growth. DexCom also expects nearly half of U.S. users to convert to its G7 15 Day system by year-end. DexCom Raises 2026 Revenue Outlook

Management lifted its 2026 revenue forecast to approximately $5.18 billion-$5.25 billion, reflecting sustained demand for continuous glucose monitors and confidence in continued growth. DexCom also expects nearly half of U.S. users to convert to its G7 15 Day system by year-end. Positive Sentiment: Growth remained broad-based: Second-quarter U.S. revenue reached $933 million, up 11%, while international revenue grew substantially, supporting the company’s expansion narrative for its CGM, G7 15 Day and Stelo platforms. DexCom Raises Annual Revenue Forecast

Second-quarter U.S. revenue reached $933 million, up 11%, while international revenue grew substantially, supporting the company’s expansion narrative for its CGM, G7 15 Day and Stelo platforms. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $90 and maintained an overweight rating, while Benchmark raised its target to $82 and assigned a buy rating. UBS also reaffirmed its buy rating with a $96 target, adding support to the bullish reaction.

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $90 and maintained an overweight rating, while Benchmark raised its target to $82 and assigned a buy rating. UBS also reaffirmed its buy rating with a $96 target, adding support to the bullish reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning was mixed: Hundreds of institutions adjusted their holdings, with large additions from Wellington Management, AllianceBernstein and UBS offset by sizable reductions from Jennison Associates and Nuveen.

Hundreds of institutions adjusted their holdings, with large additions from Wellington Management, AllianceBernstein and UBS offset by sizable reductions from Jennison Associates and Nuveen. Negative Sentiment: Insider activity was a cautionary signal: Company insiders reported 14 open-market sales and no purchases during the past six months. This may temper enthusiasm but was outweighed by the earnings beat and raised outlook.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

Further Reading

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