DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Unloaded Sen. Tina Smith

Senator Tina Smith (Democratic-Minnesota) recently sold shares of DexCom, Inc. NASDAQ: DXCM. In a filing disclosed on May 10th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $100,001 and $250,000 in DexCom stock on April 29th.

Senator Tina Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of DexCom NASDAQ: DXCM on 5/7/2026.

on 5/7/2026. Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of Insulet NASDAQ: PODD on 5/7/2026.

on 5/7/2026. Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of Insulet NASDAQ: PODD on 4/29/2026.

on 4/29/2026. Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of 3M NYSE: MMM on 3/31/2026.

on 3/31/2026. Sold $100,001 - $250,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway NYSE: BRK.B on 3/31/2026.

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DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $59.33 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of DexCom from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays set a $67.00 target price on DexCom and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore raised DexCom from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price target on DexCom in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $107,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 111,204 shares in the company, valued at $7,010,300.16. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Senator Smith

Tina Smith (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Minnesota. She assumed office on January 3, 2018. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Smith (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Minnesota. She won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Smith succeeded former Senator Al Franken (D). She assumed office on January 3, 2018. Smith won a full term in the special general election for the position on November 6, 2018. She defeated Karin Housley (R), Sarah Wellington (Legal Marijuana Now Party), and Jerry Trooien (Unaffiliated) to win the seat. She advanced to the general election after defeating five challengers in the special Democratic primary election on August 14, 2018. Smith previously served as the 48th lieutenant governor of Minnesota. She was elected to the position on a joint ticket with incumbent Governor Mark Dayton on November 4, 2014, and was sworn into office on January 5, 2015.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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