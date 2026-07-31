DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Trading 10.7% Higher on Earnings Beat

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 10.7% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $83.49 and last traded at $82.5430. Approximately 2,178,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 5,193,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.54.

The medical device company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. DexCom had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 19.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

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Key DexCom News

Here are the key news stories impacting DexCom this week:

Positive Sentiment: DexCom exceeded second-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.70 versus the $0.61 consensus estimate and revenue of $1.31 billion versus $1.29 billion expected. Revenue increased 13% year over year, while EPS rose from $0.48 a year earlier. Reuters article

DexCom exceeded second-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.70 versus the $0.61 consensus estimate and revenue of $1.31 billion versus $1.29 billion expected. Revenue increased 13% year over year, while EPS rose from $0.48 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 revenue outlook to approximately $5.18 billion-$5.25 billion, supported by sustained demand for continuous glucose monitoring devices. Management is targeting nearly 50% U.S. adoption of the G7 15-Day sensor by year-end. Seeking Alpha outlook article

The company raised its 2026 revenue outlook to approximately $5.18 billion-$5.25 billion, supported by sustained demand for continuous glucose monitoring devices. Management is targeting nearly 50% U.S. adoption of the G7 15-Day sensor by year-end. Positive Sentiment: Worldwide revenue growth included $933 million from the U.S., up 11%, with international sales also contributing to the overall 12% organic growth rate. The raised forecast and quarterly beat initially sent shares higher in extended trading. GuruFocus earnings highlights

Worldwide revenue growth included $933 million from the U.S., up 11%, with international sales also contributing to the overall 12% organic growth rate. The raised forecast and quarterly beat initially sent shares higher in extended trading. Positive Sentiment: UBS reaffirmed its Buy rating and maintained a $96 price target, implying substantial upside from the referenced share price. Benzinga analyst coverage

UBS reaffirmed its Buy rating and maintained a $96 price target, implying substantial upside from the referenced share price. Neutral Sentiment: Although the earnings news is favorable, the subsequent pullback may reflect profit-taking after the initial rally or investor caution about expectations at a valuation near 32 times earnings.

Although the earnings news is favorable, the subsequent pullback may reflect profit-taking after the initial rally or investor caution about expectations at a valuation near 32 times earnings. Negative Sentiment: Medical-device companies continue to face potential margin pressure from tariffs and inflation, risks that could temper the benefit of strong underlying demand. Zacks medical-product outlook

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $93.00 target price on shares of DexCom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on DexCom from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DexCom

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin R. Sayer sold 26,759 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 382,482 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,704. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $296,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 52,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,917,918.76. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,506 shares of company stock worth $7,205,258. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Norges Bank bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $483,356,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 597.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,789 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $205,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,158 shares during the period. Employees Provident Fund Board acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,352,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2,114.8% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 1,601,973 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $106,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 271.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,065,277 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $129,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company's stock.

DexCom Trading Up 9.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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