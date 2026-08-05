Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target Raised to C$14.50

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Scotia from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Scotia's price target points to a potential downside of 4.48% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Dexterra Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$14.25 to C$19.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$16.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$17.40.

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Dexterra Group Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of Dexterra Group stock traded down C$0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$15.18. The company's stock had a trading volume of 139,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is C$14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$947.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. Dexterra Group has a one year low of C$8.93 and a one year high of C$16.08.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$269.21 million for the quarter. Dexterra Group had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 16.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dexterra Group will post 0.7094298 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra employs more than 9,000 people, delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada and the U.S. Powered by people, Dexterra brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of integrated facilities management services, industry-leading workforce accommodation solutions, and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.

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