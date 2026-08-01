Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.06 and traded as high as C$15.78. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$15.58, with a volume of 72,362 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$16.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$14.25 to C$19.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$18.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of C$972.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.06.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Dexterra Group had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of C$275.47 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.7094298 EPS for the current year.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra employs more than 9,000 people, delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada and the U.S. Powered by people, Dexterra brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of integrated facilities management services, industry-leading workforce accommodation solutions, and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.

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