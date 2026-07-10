DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Raised to "Strong-Buy" at Zacks Research

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on DHI Group in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of DHI Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DHI Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $5.83.

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DHI Group Price Performance

DHI Group stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.89 million, a PE ratio of -80.02 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.05 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DHI Group

In other DHI Group news, Director Joseph G. Massaquoi, Jr. sold 26,611 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $82,227.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 137,653 shares in the company, valued at $425,347.77. The trade was a 16.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Kathleen M. Swann sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 193,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,779.82. This trade represents a 9.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,314 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 75,295 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in DHI Group by 22.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,089 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,364 shares of the technology company's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc NYSE: DHX is a specialized professional recruitment and career development company that operates digital platforms connecting technology and security-cleared professionals with employers worldwide. Founded in 1990 as a niche job board for technology talent, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DHX.

The company's primary offerings include Dice.com, a careers platform designed for technology professionals, and ClearanceJobs, a specialized service catering to candidates holding U.S.

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