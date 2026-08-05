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DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
DHL Group logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • DHL Group reported quarterly EPS of $1.05, beating analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.54. The company posted a 4.28% net margin and 16.35% return on equity.
  • Shares fell $1.25 to $32.12 in Wednesday trading, while the stock’s market capitalization stood at approximately $71.9 billion. DHLGY has traded between $21.77 and $33.44 over the past year.
  • Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with MarketBeat data showing an overall “Moderate Buy” rating based on Strong Buy, Buy, and Hold recommendations.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of DHL Group.

DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.54, Zacks reports. DHL Group had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 16.35%.

DHL Group Stock Performance

DHLGY stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.12. 148,317 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. DHL Group has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $33.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHLGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of DHL Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of DHL Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of DHL Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DHL Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of DHL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DHL Group

About DHL Group

(Get Free Report)

DHL Group OTCMKTS: DHLGY is the international logistics and postal services business of Deutsche Post DHL Group, headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The company operates a global network that serves corporate and individual customers with a range of logistics solutions spanning domestic and international mail and parcel services, express courier operations, freight forwarding, contract logistics and supply chain management. It offers services to e-commerce retailers, manufacturers, healthcare and automotive companies, among other industries.

Its principal operating activities are organized across distinct logistics businesses including express courier services for time‑sensitive international shipments, global forwarding and freight for air, ocean and road transport, contract logistics for warehousing and distribution, e‑commerce fulfillment solutions, and national postal and parcel operations in Germany.

Read More

Earnings History for DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY)

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